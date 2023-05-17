Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 154 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

