Arizona State Retirement System Sells 270 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

