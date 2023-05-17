Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.