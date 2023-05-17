Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

