ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,148,000.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

