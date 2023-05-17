AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

