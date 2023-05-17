AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,691.88.

AZO opened at $2,673.46 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,556.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,495.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.