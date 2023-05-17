B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

