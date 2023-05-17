Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $120.07

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.07, but opened at $123.80. Baidu shares last traded at $123.47, with a volume of 570,996 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.07.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Baidu by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Baidu by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

