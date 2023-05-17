BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BL opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.76 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

