BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BST opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

