Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.