Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $114.79.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

