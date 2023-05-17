Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,619,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

