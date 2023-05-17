Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

