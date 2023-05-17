Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BIPC stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $51.14.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
