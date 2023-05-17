Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $669.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $680.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.72. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

