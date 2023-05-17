California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 42,134 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FYBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

