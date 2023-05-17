California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,868,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after buying an additional 631,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor Trading Down 1.5 %

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

