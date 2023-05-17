California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in OneMain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OMF opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

