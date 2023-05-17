California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,647 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in APi Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 447.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of APG opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

