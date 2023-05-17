California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ABG opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.79.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

