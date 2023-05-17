California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after buying an additional 129,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11,801.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

