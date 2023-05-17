California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,866 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

