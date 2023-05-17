California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,297 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

