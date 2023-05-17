California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

