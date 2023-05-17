California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

