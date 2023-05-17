California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,808,000 after acquiring an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,981,000 after acquiring an additional 212,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

