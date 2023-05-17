California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,513.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,513.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,456 shares of company stock worth $20,413,314. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.