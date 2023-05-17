California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 90,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $64,462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

