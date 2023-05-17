California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,190 shares of company stock worth $3,617,957. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

