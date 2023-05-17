California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,018 shares of company stock worth $18,461,067. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.