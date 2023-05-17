California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,720. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $222.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

