California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after acquiring an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 153.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 373,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,201 shares of company stock worth $2,707,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

