California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.46 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $5,823,923. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

IPGP stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

