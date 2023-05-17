California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.56 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adient by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 2.75. Adient plc has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

