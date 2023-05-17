California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,050 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

