California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $620,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

