California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.94 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 52.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $72.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

