California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ALLETE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 168,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 2,017.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

