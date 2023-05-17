California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

