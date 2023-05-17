California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.40 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WD-40 by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

