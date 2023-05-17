California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $425.98 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $617.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.48 and its 200-day moving average is $451.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.