California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

