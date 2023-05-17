California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BXMT stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

