California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AL opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.