California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 289,920 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 55.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 358,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

