California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.5 %

EnerSys Profile

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.