California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

