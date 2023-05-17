California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,197 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

